Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana abstains from vote as UN Security Council to reject Russian resolution on Gaza war

By Rex Mainoo Yeboah, ISD || contributor
Headlines Ghana abstains from vote as UN Security Council to reject Russian resolution on Gaza war
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

In a crucial session at the United Nations Security Council on Monday night, Ghana abstained from voting on a resolution proposed by Russia concerning the conflict in Gaza.

The resolution called for a humanitarian ceasefire, the release of hostages, aid access and the safe evacuation of civilians in the war-torn region.

Out of the Council's 15 members, the Russian-led draft received five votes in favour (China, Gabon, Mozambique, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates) and four against (France, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States).

Notably, Ghana was the sole African country to abstain, while Gabon and Mozambique voted in favour. Other abstentions included: Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, Malta and Switzerland.

For a resolution to be adopted, it requires at least nine affirmative votes, with none of the five permanent members issuing a veto.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia expressed regret over the resolution's failure, attributing it to what he termed the "selfish intention of the Western bloc."

He emphasised the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and urged unified action.

However, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield criticised the resolution for not addressing Hamas' actions, arguing that it failed to condemn the group's terrorist activities.

She underscored the need to hold Hamas accountable for civilian casualties and the dire situation in Gaza.

Riyad Mansour, the Permanent Observer of the Observer State of Palestine to the UN, implored the Security Council to adhere strictly to international law and emphasised the gravity of the situation for Palestinians.

Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan characterised the moment as pivotal for the Security Council, asserting that Hamas shares an ideology akin to the Nazis.

He called on the Council to designate Hamas as a terrorist organisation and hold it accountable for the situation in Gaza.

Additionally, the Israeli Ambassador advocated for full support of Israel's right to self-defense and the immediate release of all hostages.

Top Stories

51 minutes ago

Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Chairman Wontumi NPP Race: Constituency chairmen in Ashanti Region raises red flags over voting c...

2 hours ago

Ghana abstains from vote as UN Security Council to reject Russian resolution on Gaza war Ghana abstains from vote as UN Security Council to reject Russian resolution on ...

2 hours ago

Akosombo Dam Spillage: Roads Minister pledges swift action to protect Sogakope bridge Akosombo Dam Spillage: Roads Minister pledges swift action to protect Sogakope b...

2 hours ago

Man firing AK-47 gun to celebrate market reopening arrested VIDEO Man firing AK-47 gun to celebrate market reopening arrested [VIDEO]

2 hours ago

NDC sets up special committee to ascertain eligibility one aspirant in Odododiodio Parliamentary Primary NDC sets up special committee to ascertain eligibility one aspirant in Odododiod...

2 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: Govt must declare state of emergency in affected arrears to secure public safety – GNAT Akosombo dam spillage: Gov’t must declare state of emergency in affected arrears...

2 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: Ablakwa demands sacking of VRA top management Akosombo dam spillage: Ablakwa demands sacking of VRA top management

3 hours ago

Map of Uganda locating the Queen Elizabeth National Park. By AFPFile Uganda's Museveni condemns park attack that killed honeymooners

4 hours ago

AFP - DAWOOD NEMER Worldwide anger as hundreds killed in strike on Gaza hospital

15 hours ago

Make NHIS compulsory for all Ghanaians — Lawyer advocates Make NHIS compulsory for all Ghanaians — Lawyer advocates

Just in....
body-container-line