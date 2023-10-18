Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
18.10.2023 General News

We are not currently recruiting; disregard fake appointment letters – Audit Service cautions public

We are not currently recruiting; disregard fake appointment letters – Audit Service cautions public
18.10.2023 LISTEN

The Audit Service has issued a press release to address the fake appointment letters being issued to unsuspecting job-seekers.

In its release, the Audit Service has cautioned the public to be wary of bad people promising jobs and posing as working for the service.

The release warns that the Audit Service is currently not recruiting and is not behind the appointment letters being issued.

“The Audit Service has noted that fake appointment letters are being issued to unsuspecting job-seekers on a fake Audit Service Board's Letter Head.

“Management of the Service wishes to inform and caution the general public to disregard these fake appointment letters as the Service is currently not recruiting,” parts of the release signed by Deputy Auditor-General Mr. Seidu Ahmed Kyei said.

Meanwhile, the Audit Service is calling on the general public to assist it in addressing the issue of fraudulent recruitment.

“Any such letters when received should be sent to our Human Resource Unit (Head Office- Ministries, Accra) for authentication. Management of the Service will liaise with the Police to arrest the culprits.

“The Cooperation of the general public would be much appreciated to assist us curb the fraudulent recruitment across the country,” the release added.

The management of Audit Service through the release has admonished persons interested in joining the Service to contact the Human Resource Unit.

For inquiries and clarifications, the general public is advised to contact the Service on; [email protected].

1018202312348-1i840p4bbv-5cb8262b-58cc-4a14-b0f9-30030ed25c63

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

38 minutes ago

Communities were taken through simulation exercises before spillage – VRA insists Communities were taken through simulation exercises before spillage – VRA insist...

39 minutes ago

AFP - MAHMUD HAMS Macron ‘firmly’ condemns strike on Gaza City Hospital, Biden’s Jordan visit canc...

39 minutes ago

AFP - MAHMUD TURKIA Libya's road to democracy remains blocked as political stalemate endures

45 minutes ago

Nii Kojo Ashong III is not our chief; he's a thief and fraudster — Mankralo of Nii Amoah Okromansah family Nii Kojo Ashong III is not our chief; he's a thief and fraudster — Mankralo of N...

1 hour ago

Bawumia has abandoned his responsibilities, he's subject of ridicule in Savannah Region — NDC Bawumia has abandoned his responsibilities, he's subject of ridicule in Savannah...

1 hour ago

We are not currently recruiting; disregard fake appointment letters – Audit Service cautions public We are not currently recruiting; disregard fake appointment letters – Audit Serv...

1 hour ago

I'm ordained to lead NPP — Bawumia I'm ordained to lead NPP — Bawumia

1 hour ago

Government urged to compensate rice farmers affected by Akosombo Dam spillage Government urged to compensate rice farmers affected by Akosombo Dam spillage

5 hours ago

Make NHIS compulsory for all Ghanaians — Lawyer advocates Make NHIS compulsory for all Ghanaians — Lawyer advocates

5 hours ago

Peaceful nature of Chief Imam promoting national harmony - Mahama Peaceful nature of Chief Imam promoting national harmony - Mahama

Just in....
body-container-line