We are not currently recruiting; disregard fake appointment letters – Audit Service cautions public

The Audit Service has issued a press release to address the fake appointment letters being issued to unsuspecting job-seekers.

In its release, the Audit Service has cautioned the public to be wary of bad people promising jobs and posing as working for the service.

The release warns that the Audit Service is currently not recruiting and is not behind the appointment letters being issued.

“The Audit Service has noted that fake appointment letters are being issued to unsuspecting job-seekers on a fake Audit Service Board's Letter Head.

“Management of the Service wishes to inform and caution the general public to disregard these fake appointment letters as the Service is currently not recruiting,” parts of the release signed by Deputy Auditor-General Mr. Seidu Ahmed Kyei said.

Meanwhile, the Audit Service is calling on the general public to assist it in addressing the issue of fraudulent recruitment.

“Any such letters when received should be sent to our Human Resource Unit (Head Office- Ministries, Accra) for authentication. Management of the Service will liaise with the Police to arrest the culprits.

“The Cooperation of the general public would be much appreciated to assist us curb the fraudulent recruitment across the country,” the release added.

The management of Audit Service through the release has admonished persons interested in joining the Service to contact the Human Resource Unit.

For inquiries and clarifications, the general public is advised to contact the Service on; [email protected].