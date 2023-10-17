This is not how to talk; your comments are reckless, insulting – Edudzi Tamakloe fires Akufo-Addo

A member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe has lambasted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over comments passed when he visited Mepe in the Volta Region.

The president on Monday, October 16, visited the affected arrears in the Region to commiserate with the people and assure them of government’s support after the flooding from the controlled spillage of the Akosombo dam.

Speaking to Chiefs and the people of Mepe, President Akufo-Addo said if it was about who voted and who did not vote for him then he wouldn’t have visited the Volta Region because the people did not vote for him.

“So Togbe, you and your elders, I want you to understand that when something like this happens and the government acts, government is acting for Ghanaians.

“I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and suffering and it is my responsibility to try and help. If it is the question of counting who votes for me and who doesn’t vote for me I shouldn’t be here because you don’t vote for me but that is not my concern,” President Akufo-Addo said.

He continued, “I came here this afternoon to express my sympathies and to commiserate with all the people in the Mepe area, I chose Mepe because this is the area that has been most affected.”

Reacting to these comments during a discussion on Metro TV on Tuesday, Edudzi Tamakloe fumed and fired the President.

He said the comments from the President were not only reckless but insulting to the affected people of the Volta Region.

“When the crisis happened you were outside in the US. Your vice president who was acting President never found it necessary to go out there. He never did. He was out there campaigning for votes. That is how he prioritized the issue. Now when you [President Akufo-Addo] came and decided to visit the people, in the midst of crisis that is when you decided to count votes. It’s completely irresponsible,” Edudzi Tamakloe argued.

He indicated that instead of the insulting comments, the President should have used a sober approach to solidarise with the affected people.