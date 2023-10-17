Modern Ghana logo
There’s nothing wrong with ageing; stop forcing yourself to look younger than your age — Life Coach tells ladies

Renowned Nigerian life coach Solomon Buchi is urging women to embrace the ageing process with confidence and dignity.

In a tweet on Tuesday, October 17, Mr. Buchi emphasized that there is nothing shameful about looking older.

"Your age is your biological footprint, and be proud of it," he stated, adding that, “Being 50 and wanting to look 25 is not progress; the desire to be 35 and look pubescent like a 20-year-old girl is trifling."

The life coach explained that as women get older, their bodies will naturally change.

"As you age, your body fails, your beauty fades, the wrinkles set in and you won't be the choicest option for physical admiration," he said.

He further asserted that age can bring a different kind of beauty - one rooted in experience rather than aesthetics.

"Older women should be an epitome of feminine grace, experience, wisdom and gentleness," he noted.

According to Buchi, women should feel confident about ageing, noting, "Own it, and nobody can shame you with it," he stated. "You're ageing and it's fine. It, really, is fine."

