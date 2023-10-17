I felt empowered after having sex with 300 people in a year — 26-year-old lady

Annie Knight has found an unconventional way of empowerment by openly embracing her sexuality.

At just 26 years old, the Australian has reportedly been intimate with over 300 partners in the last year alone, making her earn the accolade as the country’s most active sex worker.

Through this journey of frequent encounters, Knight said on the The Kyle and Jackie O Show as reported by the New York Times that she has gained profound insights about herself.

“Sex makes me feel good. It's meant to make you feel good," she told the hosts.

For her, intimacy is a tool for empowerment, releasing inhibition, and exploring desires without shame or stigma.

While her rate of activity may shock some, Knight is unapologetic, stating, “The messier the sex, the better.”

Seeing sex in a positive light has allowed her to be adventurous saying, "I'm down to try anything."

Rather than rebelling or acting out as many have felt, Knight portrays her actions as a process of self-realization.

"I felt empowered afterward," she said, emphasizing that by embracing carnal pleasure without restriction, she has found freedom and strength in owning her sexuality.