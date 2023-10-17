Where is your sense of dignity in times of tribulation of our people – Kwame Agbodza questions Akufo-Addo

MP for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza

The Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Agbodza has expressed displeasure about comments made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when he visited the Volta Region to commiserate with flood victims after the controlled spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

Speaking to Chiefs and the people of Mepe on Monday, October 16, the President said if it was about who voted and who did not vote for him then he wouldn’t have visited the Volta Region because the people did not vote for him.

“So Togbe, you and your elders, I want you to understand that when something like this happens and the government acts, government is acting for Ghanaians.

“I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and suffering and it is my responsibility to try and help. If it is the question of counting who votes for me and who doesn’t vote for me I shouldn’t be here because you don’t vote for me but that is not my concern,” President Akufo-Addo said.

He continued, “I came here this afternoon to express my sympathies and to commiserate with all the people in the Mepe area, I chose Mepe because this is the area that has been most affected.”

Speaking to TV3 on the things said by President Akufo-Addo on his visit, Kwame Agbodza who is a Member of Parliament for Adaklu in the Volta Region argued that it is a mockery of the affected people in the Volta Region.

He said in the moment of catastrophe, the President should not have passed such comments.

“We did not bring this catastrophe upon ourselves. Where is your sense of dignity in this time of tribulation of our people? President Akufo Addo only came to mock us and rub it in,” Kwame Agbodza said.

Many others who have criticised the President have described his remarks on the voting pattern of the people in the Volta Region as one that is unnecessary and unpresidential.