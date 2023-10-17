Bawku: Massive cleanup in 'ghost town'

As part of efforts to ensure relative peace and calm in Bawku which has been deserted due to the conflict, the joint military and police personnel together with traders, lorry station chairmen and residents in and around the municipality embarked on a massive cleanup exercise.

Residents in troubled Bawku came out in their numbers to participate in the clean-up exercise to rid the municipality of filth.

The exercise was meant to promote peace and environmental cleanliness in the municipal as well as sensitise residents on the need to change their attitude towards the environment.

The exercise started at the Bawku Technical School entrance to highways through the Municipal GES building to Low Cost. It continued from Ayana bypass to articulator lorry station, the main station in Kwalwega.

School children also participated in the exercise. The children used the occasion to call on the feuding factions to stop the fight and the unnecessary killings for peace to prevail.

Mohammed Yasmin, a pupil who participated in the clean-up, called on both factions to stop the fight for them to have peace of mind to study.

Addressing the residents after the exercise, Col Antwi Awuah Darkwa expressed gratitude to the Zugraana of the Kusaug traditional area Asigri Abugrago Azoka II for ordering the relocation of the lorry stations on the roadsides to the Articulator station.

Col Antwi Awuah Darkwa appealed to the residents to give peace a chance.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Adofiem Raymond called on the residents to stop using social media to spark conflict in Bawku.

Some residents expressed their satisfaction with the efforts of the military and police to ensure peace in the area.