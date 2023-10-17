Modern Ghana logo
Liberia heads to runoff election amid accusations of economic mismanagement against President Weah

With over 90% of votes tallied in Liberia's presidential election, the country is set to go into a runoff election in November between the top two candidates - incumbent President George Weah and opposition leader Joseph Boakai.

The National Elections Commission, per a report sighted on the Liberia-based FrontPageAfrica news portal, announced on Monday that Weah had 43.65% of the vote while Boakai had 43.70% with 7.02% of votes left.

Under Liberia's constitution, a candidate must get 50%+1 of the vote to win the presidency outright.

Weah, a former soccer star who rode on his popularity among Liberia's youth to the presidency in 2017, has faced mounting criticism during his tenure for his handling of the economy and failure to establish a war crimes court.

The West African nation has witnessed rampant inflation and a steep rise in prices of basic goods under Weah's leadership.

Opponents have accused the president of squandering the country's limited resources through mismanagement and corruption.

There has also been growing pressure on Weah to fulfil his 2017 campaign pledge to form a war crimes court to prosecute those responsible for atrocities during Liberia's civil wars from 1989 to 2003.

However, the president has resisted setting up the court so far, arguing the country needs to focus on reconciliation.

Boakai, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf’s former vice president who competed with President Weah in the 2017 election, has capitalised on the growing discontent and promised to do more to fight graft and revive the economy.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

