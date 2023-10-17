Mahama slams Jubilee House for allegedly peddling falsehoods about him

Former President John Dramani Mahama has accused the Office of the President of spreading misinformation about comments he allegedly made regarding President Akufo-Addo's response to recent flooding caused by dam spillage.

A publication circulated on social media containing controversial quotes attributed to Mahama.

According to the report, Mahama asserted that "Akufo-Addo does not want to come to Volta Region to inspect the havoc of the spillage. If it was Ashanti Region he would have rushed there. Are Ewes not human beings too? Are Asantes more human beings than Ewes?".

However, Mr. Mahama denied making such ethnocentric remarks.

He accused the presidency of deliberately pushing the misinformation in an effort to cause public disaffection against him.

In a post on X Tuesday, October 17, the one-time President stated "This is false and they know it! Kindly ignore such acts of disinformation from the Office of the President of Ghana."

The NDC 2024 flagbearer urged Ghanaians to disregard the "false claims."