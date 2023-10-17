Modern Ghana logo
Charles Bissue vs OSP case rescheduled to November 1

The case between Charles Bissue Secretary of the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has been rescheduled to November 1, 2023.

Mr Bissue is praying the court to halt the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) from further investigating him and to obtain a legal order preventing the OSP from pursuing any investigations or prosecutions against him, unless investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas is also included in the inquiry.

His claim is that Tiger Eye and Anas Aremeyaw Anas were involved in offering an alleged bribe in the Galamsey fraud Part 1 documentary.

Mr Bissue is currently involved in proceedings within the Human Rights Court, with judicial review applications.

He has withdrawn all but two of the cases. The above case and another case also seeking an order of certiorari to quash an arrest warrant allegedly obtained by the OSP for his arrest and also to quash a notice by the OSP declaring him wanted.

The OSP is prosecuting Mr Bissue for activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee and Illegal Mining (IMCIM), especially in respect of the seizure and management of excavators, machinery, road vehicles and gold nuggets in the fight against galamsey.

Mr Bissue is alleged to have used public office for profit during his tenure as Secretary to IMCIM, arising from an investigative documentary titled: Galamsey Fraud Part 1, published by Tiger Eye P.I.

