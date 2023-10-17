Pusiga: Contractor vows to sell school building if government fails to pay debt by next week

Anes El-yak Company Limited, a local contractor based in Bawku has vowed to sell a 3-unit classroom block and KVIP built at Boya Natinga in the Pusiga District of the Upper East Region to recoup his investment if government fails to pay him next week.

The contractor, Fuseini Amadu Yamdella said he was compelled to take action to pay his suppliers.

He added that government has failed to pay him for the construction of a 3-unit classroom block under the 1million dollars per constituency initiative.

According to him, the contract was awarded to him in May 2020. He indicated that he was scheduled to complete the 3-unit classroom block and a KVIP in six months and handed it over.

Fuseini Amadu Yamdella noted that he completed the project within three months before schedule in 2020. He stressed that after handing over the Northern Development Authority has failed to pay him the contract sum since 2020.

The agitated contractor said all attempts to get the assembly and Northern Development Authority to pay him for the project have failed.

The Contractor said suppliers have been on his neck for the money he owes them with the belief that the assembly has paid him for the project.

Fuseini Amadu Yamdella indicated that the only option left for him was to lock up the classroom block to send a signal to his creditors that he had not been paid and also compel the assembly to honour its obligation.

He, however, vows to sell the school building after a week if nothing is heard from the authorities.

Meanwhile, the community chief, together with his subjects, has appealed to the government to quickly pay the contractor for the school children to have a peaceful mind to study.

"We feel pity for the contractor. First, he came here and threatened to close down the school, and I pleaded with him that we had nowhere to accommodate the school children when the school is closed down and that he should contact the authorities. He accepted my plea and went to the authorities and they told him in a month's time he would be paid. Today is his third time attempting to close down the school. It is not easy to build a full school with offices and KVIP without any pay,ment, but we are still on our knees begging him. Authorities should know that it was the school building in my community that changed the results in their favour in 2020, and when the school is closed down, then the school children will have no place to learn. I am appealing to the government to urgently pay the debt to him, " a chief said.

Efforts to get the District Chief Executive Abdulai Zuberu at the time of filing this report proved futile.