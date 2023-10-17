Five Nigerians jailed 12 years each for exhuming human skulls for wealth

Five persons in Nigeria have been sentenced to twelve (12) years in prison each after being found guilty of exhuming human skulls with the intent to use them for rituals to become rich overnight.

The men had planned to deliver the human skull to a traditional doctor who claimed it was necessary for rituals that would result in financial prosperity.

They pleaded guilty to the charges after being apprehended with the skull in their possession.

The prosecutor informed the court that the men had exhumed the skull from a body buried three years ago in a Muslim cemetery in the north-central Niger state.

According to reports from the privately owned Punch newspaper, the men had been directed to find a human skull by the herbalist who promised that they would share the wealth derived from this criminal act.

“They said the herbalist informed and promised all of them that they would share the wealth from the said criminal activity and directed them to look for the human skull,” the prosecutor was quoted by the Daily Punch newspaper.

Security officers arrested these young men, aged between 18 and 28, in early September while they were transporting the remains to a third party, following the instructions of the traditional doctor.

A court in Minna, the capital of Niger state, convicted the men on charges of criminal conspiracy, trespassing on burial grounds, and unlawfully possessing a human skull.

However, the traditional doctor who engaged the young men was not arrested or charged.

Belief in "juju," a form of magic or ritualistic practice, is relatively widespread in Nigeria, often practiced alongside Christianity or Islam.

A 2010 report by the Pew Research Centre noted the combination of such beliefs in Nigeria.

These beliefs have sometimes led to gruesome murders in Nigeria, as individuals are targeted, particularly those viewed as vulnerable, including children, single women, and people with disabilities.

Local authorities have also reported the sale and use of body parts in rituals in exchange for wealth.

The increasing desperation due to economic challenges in Nigeria, where a significant portion of the population lives in poverty according to World Bank data, has fueled money-making rituals and related criminal activities.