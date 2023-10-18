Modern Ghana logo
Nii Kojo Ashong III is not our chief; he's a thief and fraudster — Mankralo of Nii Amoah Okromansah family

By Nicholas Akussah || Contributor
The supposed chief of Amrahia Nii Kojo Ashong (III) has been described as a thief and fraudster by Nii Asirifi Ashong (I) Mankralo of the royal Nii Amoah Okromansah family of Amrahia.

The mankralo made the disclosure at a press conference held on Saturday, 14th October, 2023 at Danfa a suburb of Accra.

According to him, Nii Ashong kojo (III) is no longer the chief and hence should not be referred to as such.

"We have destooled Nii Ashong kojo III who is known in public as (Stephen Asirifi Botwe). He is no more the chief of Amrahia and I want to advice everyone to deter from addressing him as a chief. He has no credibility; he has caused us a lot of shame and atrocities.

"We have sent him several letters cautioning him on his immoral activities within the community, but it fell on deaf ears. So according to custom, we consulted all the family heads and decided to destool him. So kindly ignore him or deter from doing any business with him," he stated.

He also mentioned that the appropriate headquarters within the family has also been informed of the effect.

He disclosed that upon consultation with the various family heads and principal elders in Amrahia, a new leader has been put in place, Nii Ashong Kojo (IV) who is the new chief of Amrahia.

He, however, urged the public, government officials, individuals and institutions within the Amrahia enclave to deal directly with the Nii Amoah Okromansah family and not the destooled Nii Ashong Kojo (III) (Stephen Asirifi Botwe).

