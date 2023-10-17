COP (rtd) Alex Mensah has described the leaked tape scandal that exposed a plot to oust the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, as a blessing in disguise.

In an interview on Joy News, COP Alex Mensah, who was at the center of the controversy, shared his perspective on the matter.

He admitted that he was initially taken aback when their conversations were leaked to the public.

He however explained how the entire incident had unexpectedly opened up new opportunities for him.

“You see, God has His own way of blessing people. Had it not been for this tape, maybe we wouldn't have been here. My name and my picture wouldn't have been where it is circulating now. Now, if you go to my constituency, everybody knows me. Everybody is looking for me,” he said.

He continued, “My friends who have not heard from me for years are calling me from the US, UK, and Germany everywhere. God has His own way of bringing up somebody.

“Sometimes you will not understand, but at the end of the day, you will understand and say, I thought this was a problem, but that was the way the Lord is using to bring you up.”

He stressed that the leaked tape scandal had taught him valuable lessons moving forward.

When asked directly if he considered the leaked tape to be a blessing, the parliamentary hopeful for Bekwai responded, “It has in so so many ways. At least now, it has made the public aware that something is not going well in the Ghana Police Service.”