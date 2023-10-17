Akufo-Addo has mentally resigned — Oliver Barker on ‘Volta region don’t vote for me’ comment

17.10.2023 LISTEN

The lead convener of pressure group #FixTheCountry Ghana, Oliver Barker Vormawor, has criticized President Nana Akufo-Addo over his recent controversial comment regarding the recent floods caused by dam spillage in parts of the Volta region.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Mr. Barker Vormawor chided Akufo-Addo over the comment he made during an inspection of the flood areas in the Volta region the previous day.

While addressing chiefs and residents in Mepe, Akufo-Addo said emergency responses should not be political, since he is president for all Ghanaians regardless of who voted for him or not.

"When something like this happens and government acts, government is acting for Ghanaians, for all Ghanaians...because if it is a question of counting who votes for me and who doesn’t vote for me, then I wouldn’t be here because you don’t vote for me,” said the President as he inspects the situation himself.

However, Barker Vormawor stated "The President of our Republic, confronted with a humanitarian crisis caused by the reckless of his appointees...Has the presence of mind to talk about the fact the victim communities did not vote for him.”

In another tweet, the activist added "The man has mentally resigned already. All we are asking for is the physical paper. Is that too much to ask?"

Mr. Barker Vormawor's criticism follows recent floods that displaced thousands in parts of Volta region after spillage of excess water from the Akosombo and Kpone dams.