35-year-old contractor found dead in toilet pit in Oti region

Bijadom Daniel, a 35-year-old contractor, has been found dead in a toilet pit at his residence in Nkwanta in the Oti Region.

The deceased was found on Sunday, October 15, at about 6:00 p.m. by family members.

Mr Kwame Raphael, father of the deceased, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency said the deceased went missing about two weeks ago.

He said the family, while searching to locate his whereabouts, complained to the Nkwanta Police Station.

He expressed shock about the incident and believed that his son was killed and appealed to the police to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

Meanwhile, GNA's checks revealed that the body was still lying in the pit as of 1600 hours on Monday, October 16, 2023.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr Lawrence Wiafe, Nkwanta South Crime Officer confirmed the incident, saying, initial investigations are pointing to a suspected foul play.

Source: GNA

