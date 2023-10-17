Modern Ghana logo
17.10.2023 Health

It's safe for consumption — FDA confirms tests on Living Bitters Capsules

By Grace Acheampong, ISD || contributor
The Food Drug Authority (FDA) has confirmed tests on Living Bitters Capsules as not an adulterated drug and is assuring the public that the product is safe for consumption.

The FDA was responding to a video on social media suggesting that Living Bitters Capsules, a herbal medicinal product by Capital 02 Limited has been adulterated with non-edible and potentially harmful substances was false.

The statement said a similar video made rounds earlier in 2021, which led to extensive market surveillance and laboratory investigations with findings that did not support the assertions.

The Authority said it issued a press release regarding its findings on 23rd March 2021.

The FDA said a recent confirmatory test conducted by the Authority has once again established that each capsule contains varied compositions of Aloe capensis and Hydrastis canadensis, among others, as registered by the Authority.

