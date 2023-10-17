Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Disregard video claiming we quenched Dansoman ADB bank fire with sachet water — Fire Service

Headlines Disregard video claiming we quenched Dansoman ADB bank fire with sachet water — Fire Service
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana National Fire Service has denied claims that it used sachet water to extinguish a fire outbreak at ADB bank in Dansoman, Accra.

In a press statement released on Monday, October 17, the Fire Service described a viral video making the claims as "untrue, false and malicious."

The statement reads in part: "This video, unfortunately, has been misconstrued and falsely interpreted as if our personnel used sachet water to extinguish the said fire despite the presence of the two. Fire Tenders (pumps) with enough water at the fire scene. We categorically state that this claim is untrue, false, and malicious in nature, just to tarnish the hard worn reputation of the Service."

It further explained: "The Firefighters only drank the sachet water after the intense firefighting and did not use the sachet water to extinguish the said fire as was portrayed by the false and malicious commentary in the video."

The fire incident occurred on October 9, at the ADB bank branch located at Dansoman.

Firefighters from the Dansoman and Circle Fire Stations, per the release, promptly brought the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading to the main banking hall. No casualties were reported.

The Service has warned that it will take legal action against individuals or groups who spread misleading information about its operations, saying such acts undermine public trust and morale.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

From left to right: investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, former IMCIM secretary Charles Bissue, and Special Prosecutor Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng Stop OSP from investigating, prosecuting me unless they do same to Anas — Charle...

1 hour ago

Disregard video claiming we quenched Dansoman ADB bank fire with sachet water — Fire Service Disregard video claiming we quenched Dansoman ADB bank fire with sachet water — ...

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo urges Ghanaian Banks to increase levels of support to farmers Akufo-Addo urges Ghanaian Banks to increase levels of support to farmers

1 hour ago

Ghana to shape road transport through innovation – Bawumia Ghana to shape road transport through innovation – Bawumia

1 hour ago

The late Major Mahama Major Mahama’s ‘killers’ have no defence – Prosecution

1 hour ago

31 suspected prostitutes and traffickers grabbed at Axim 31 suspected prostitutes and traffickers grabbed at Axim

2 hours ago

A file photo of some seized excavators Missing excavators: Attorney General claiming no evidence despite smoking gun ev...

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Corrupt Akufo-Addo-led NPP government neck-deep in galamsey trade — NDC

2 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: Akufo-Addos mere visit not important; we want to see plans to alleviate plight of the people – Ablakwa Akosombo dam spillage: Akufo-Addo’s mere visit not important; we want to see pla...

2 hours ago

Your reference to voting pattern of Voltarians very unpresidential – Prof. Gyampo to Akufo-Addo Your reference to voting pattern of Voltarians very unpresidential – Prof. Gyamp...

Just in....
body-container-line