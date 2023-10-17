Disregard video claiming we quenched Dansoman ADB bank fire with sachet water — Fire Service

The Ghana National Fire Service has denied claims that it used sachet water to extinguish a fire outbreak at ADB bank in Dansoman, Accra.

In a press statement released on Monday, October 17, the Fire Service described a viral video making the claims as "untrue, false and malicious."

The statement reads in part: "This video, unfortunately, has been misconstrued and falsely interpreted as if our personnel used sachet water to extinguish the said fire despite the presence of the two. Fire Tenders (pumps) with enough water at the fire scene. We categorically state that this claim is untrue, false, and malicious in nature, just to tarnish the hard worn reputation of the Service."

It further explained: "The Firefighters only drank the sachet water after the intense firefighting and did not use the sachet water to extinguish the said fire as was portrayed by the false and malicious commentary in the video."

The fire incident occurred on October 9, at the ADB bank branch located at Dansoman.

Firefighters from the Dansoman and Circle Fire Stations, per the release, promptly brought the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading to the main banking hall. No casualties were reported.

The Service has warned that it will take legal action against individuals or groups who spread misleading information about its operations, saying such acts undermine public trust and morale.