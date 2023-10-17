Akosombo dam spillage: Akufo-Addo’s mere visit not important; we want to see plans to alleviate plight of the people – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has admonished President Akufo-Addo to address the plight of the people who have been affected by flood as a result of the spillage of the Volta and Kpong dams.

According to him, the President’s late visit to offer his solidarity to the victims is not important at this stage when over 10,000 people are in need of support.

“What is really important is not a mere visit, mere rhetoric we want to see what plans are being put in place to alleviate the plight of our people,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said in an interview with TV3.

President Akufo-Addo on Monday, October 16, went to the Volta Region to see first-hand the damages caused by the flood while engaging Chiefs and the people to assure them of the government’s support.

Speaking to the chiefs and people during his visit, the President said if he was to look at the voting pattern of Voltarians then he wouldn’t be with them to solidarise.

“I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and suffering. It is my responsibility to try and help because if it is a question of counting who votes for me and who doesn’t vote for me, I shouldn’t be here because you don’t vote for me,” President Akufo-Addo said.

For Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, these comments from the President referencing the voting pattern of the people of the Volta Region were unnecessary.

“I do not think that this is the time to be talking about votes, this is a humanitarian crisis, people have been submerged, entire communities have been submerged under the water and the VRA continues to spill.

“All the indications are that many more communities are going to be affected. My concern at this point is not about the election, I am thinking about saving lives, I am thinking about making sure that people are protected so that they can keep body and soul together in the various 19 caps that we have established,” the North Tongu MP said.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa continued, “I think that those comments [by the President] are not necessary at this point, my people think that his response was too late, the way he swiftly comments on disasters elsewhere particularly in other countries we didn’t see that in this, it took a lot of public agitations for him to set up the interministerial committee and then to come and visit us here, but they say better late than never, we acknowledge his visit.”

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has assured that all persons affected by the floods will be supported by government.