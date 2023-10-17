17.10.2023 LISTEN

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has strongly criticized the decision by the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to keep its Renal Unit closed since May 2023.

They described the action as "unconscionable and sheer wickedness."

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Minority's spokesperson on health and Member of Parliament for Juaboso expressed deep worry.

He made these remarks during an interview with Richard Dela Sky on Eyewitness News on Citi FM.

Mr. Akandoh noted that the Minister of Health had previously assured the Minority that the Renal Unit would be reopened when they paid a courtesy visit, but the promise was yet to be fulfilled.

He emphasized the Caucus's unwavering determination to ensure the unit is reopened to the public.

"It is unconscionable and sheer wickedness for any government in the world to close a sensitive unit like the renal unit in a health facility for more than four to five months to OPD, and you would agree with me how this thing started.

“It started with an increase in the cost of dialysis, and we came in to tell them [Korle-Bu] that irrespective of the prevailing circumstances, you cannot sit in your office and increase prices; it must be subjected to the Fees and Charges Act of the country.

“So we went to Korle-Bu to meet the management, and we all agreed it was not the right thing to do. So we then went to the Minister of Health and said whatever it takes to reopen the renal unit, we must do, and the Minister assured us that the unit will be reopened as soon as possible, and it is yet to reopen after one week.

"If as a country, we do not have the resources to take care of less than 300 renal patients at Korle-Bu, then we have no business in government.

“That a government cannot look for resources to take care of renal patients is sheer wickedness. We must find money to reopen the unit, and until the unit is reopened, we will not rest,” he said.

Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital faced public criticism when it raised the cost of renal dialysis from GHS¢380 to GHS¢765.42, resulting in widespread condemnation.

Patients affected by the increase revealed that the Renal Unit at the facility had remained closed since May 2023.