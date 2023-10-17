Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Akosombo Dam Spillage: 'Victims have lost livelihoods, infrastructure; it's a national emergency that needs support' — Prof. Chris Gordon

Social News Akosombo Dam Spillage: 'Victims have lost livelihoods, infrastructure; it's a national emergency that needs support' —Prof. Chris Gordon
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The founder of the Institute for Environment and Sanitation Studies at the University of Ghana, Professor Chris Gordon, has emphasised the urgency of the Akosombo Dam spillage, describing it as a national emergency that demands collective support for the over 12,000 individuals who have been displaced by the devastating inundation of their homes.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) spilled water from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, 2023 causing massive flooding in parts of the Volta Region.

Thousands of residents in South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Asuogyaman, and several other regions have been displaced with their homes submerged in the flood waters.

In an interview with Bernard Avle on The Point of View on Citi TV, Professor Chris Gordon highlighted the critical need for support to these victims who have not only lost their homes but also their livelihoods.

He stressed that government should not be left alone to address this situation. He added that it is a call to duty for the entire nation to unite in providing assistance to those in dire need.

“They've lost their connections, infrastructure, livelihoods…I think this is a national emergency, far beyond the ability of government and macro to cope with so we need to rally as a nation to support those people who have been displaced," Professor Gordon stated.

According to the Deputy Director of the Ghana Health Service in the Volta Region, Senanu Dzokoto, at least 12,000 people have been displaced by this unfortunate incident.

Shockingly, the town of Mepe in the Volta Region has seen at least 25 percent of its area submerged in the waters.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

21 minutes ago

Plan to oust IGP tape: 'It has made me popular; my name, picture is circulating and people calling me from US, UK and Germany' —COP Alex Mensah Plan to oust IGP tape: 'It has made me popular; my name, picture is circulating ...

24 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo has mentally resigned — Oliver Barker on Volta region dont vote for me comment Akufo-Addo has mentally resigned — Oliver Barker on ‘Volta region don’t vote for...

32 minutes ago

Akosombo Dam spillage: Your comments were insensitive to affected victims — Keta MP fires Akufo-Addo Akosombo Dam spillage: Your comments were insensitive to affected victims — Keta...

39 minutes ago

Dam spillage: 'Let's build mini-dams to reserve water' —Samuel Ayeh-Paye tells VRA Dam spillage: 'Let's build mini-dams to reserve water' — Samuel Ayeh-Paye tells ...

47 minutes ago

Dam spillage: 'Wasting such volume of water is an immoral act to conservation; construct reservoirs' —Prof. Joseph Osafo Dam spillage: 'Wasting such volume of water is an immoral act to conservation; c...

1 hour ago

If Bawumia becomes president, his administration will attract foreign investment from Islamic-affiliated nations — Maurice Ampaw If Bawumia becomes president, his administration will attract foreign investment...

2 hours ago

Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe This is not how to talk; your comments are reckless, insulting – Edudzi Tamakloe...

2 hours ago

MP for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza Where is your sense of dignity in times of tribulation of our people – Kwame Agb...

2 hours ago

We will not rest until Korle-Bu's renal unit is reopened —Mintah Akandoh ‘We will not rest until Korle-Bu's renal unit is reopened’ — Mintah Akandoh

2 hours ago

Liberia is heading for a rematch of the 2017 presidential runoff between incumbent George Weah and opponent Joseph Boakai. By GUY PETERSON AFP Liberia heading for presidential run-off

Just in....
body-container-line