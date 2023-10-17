The founder of the Institute for Environment and Sanitation Studies at the University of Ghana, Professor Chris Gordon, has emphasised the urgency of the Akosombo Dam spillage, describing it as a national emergency that demands collective support for the over 12,000 individuals who have been displaced by the devastating inundation of their homes.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) spilled water from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, 2023 causing massive flooding in parts of the Volta Region.

Thousands of residents in South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Asuogyaman, and several other regions have been displaced with their homes submerged in the flood waters.

In an interview with Bernard Avle on The Point of View on Citi TV, Professor Chris Gordon highlighted the critical need for support to these victims who have not only lost their homes but also their livelihoods.

He stressed that government should not be left alone to address this situation. He added that it is a call to duty for the entire nation to unite in providing assistance to those in dire need.

“They've lost their connections, infrastructure, livelihoods…I think this is a national emergency, far beyond the ability of government and macro to cope with so we need to rally as a nation to support those people who have been displaced," Professor Gordon stated.

According to the Deputy Director of the Ghana Health Service in the Volta Region, Senanu Dzokoto, at least 12,000 people have been displaced by this unfortunate incident.

Shockingly, the town of Mepe in the Volta Region has seen at least 25 percent of its area submerged in the waters.