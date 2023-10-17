Your reference to voting pattern of Voltarians very unpresidential – Prof. Gyampo to Akufo-Addo

Senior lecturer at the Political Science department of the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has condemned the tone with which President Akufo-Addo addressed the chiefs and people of Volta Region when he visited flood victims on Monday, October 16.

Speaking to the chiefs and people during his visit, the President said if he was to look at the voting pattern of Voltarians then he wouldn’t be with them to solidarise.

“I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and suffering. It is my responsibility to try and help because if it is a question of counting who votes for me and who doesn’t vote for me, I shouldn’t be here because you don’t vote for me,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Reacting to this, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has issued a statement, insisting that it was wrong to say this to the chiefs and people of the Volta Region.

According to him, referring to the voting patterns of the people was unnecessary.

“With the greatest of respect, Mr President, this part of your speech was absolutely unnecessary.

“You ended well but, you could have made the speech without talking about their voting pattern and reference to the Togbe the way you did it,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said.

In the statement shared on his Facebook, the Political Science lecturer added, “You ended quite well with your speech but the portions quoted above were unpresidential and not statesmanly. In times of emergency and crisis, we expect only leadership and not nauseating partisan commentary.”