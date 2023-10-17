Don’t politicise support to Akosombo Dam spillage victims – Akufo-Addo cautions

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured districts affected by the recent spillage of the Akosombo Dam of the government’s support to victims whose land and homes have been engulfed by the floods.

The President said it was the government’s constitutional duty to offer help to all Ghanaians who may be in distress or suffer as a result of national disasters such as the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

He, however, cautioned Ghanaians, philanthropists and especially the victims not to politicise the support offered by the government or any other entity.

Speaking to the victims at Mepe, one of the nine districts affected by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam on Monday, President Akufo-Addo said he was constitutionally mandated to offer help to them without discrimination.

“I want to assure you that the government is going to do everything in its power to assist and to make sure that things are alright. I think and hope that everybody here would take the message all across to North Tongu, South Tongu and Central Tongu and not politicise the help the government offers to you all.

“When I took the oath of office as president I took the oath of office as president for every single individual in Ghana, of all the people in Ghana, all districts whether they voted for me or not, once I have taken the oath of office, I am the president of all the people,” President Akufo-Addo said.

“So, Togbe, you and your elders, I want you to understand that when something like this happens and the government acts the government is acting for Ghanaians. I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and suffering and it is my responsibility to try and help.

“If it is the question of counting who votes for me and who doesn’t vote for me, I shouldn’t be here because you don’t vote for me but that is not my concern.

“I came here this afternoon to express my sympathies and to commiserate with all the people in the Mepe area, I chose Mepe because this is the area that has been most affected,” the President added.

President Akufo-Addo also commended the Volta River Authority (VRA) for the help offered to the victims and particularly the preparation they have been making over the years in such a situation, the simulation exercise and all the things they have been doing to prepare for this including the sensitization.

“Because of the good work that they have done up until now, by the grace of God, not one single individual has lost his life in this crisis” President Akufo-Addo noted.

Tracts of land, including farms and communities downstream of the Akosombo and Kpong dams have been flooded following the spillage of excess water from the two dams to generate electric power that serves about a third of Ghanaians.

The VRA started the spillage at the Akosombo and Kpong dams, both in the Eastern Region, on September 15, 2023, following a rise in the water level of both reservoirs due to appreciable levels of rainfall.

The spillage affected almost all the communities along the lower Volta Basin, resulting in widespread power cuts in the affected communities.

The GRIDCo sub-stations in Fievie and Sogakope, in the Volta Region, have been inundated, leading to the shutting down of the stations.