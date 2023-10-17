Modern Ghana logo
17.10.2023 Headlines

Ghana to shape road transport through innovation – Bawumia

By Joyce Adwoa Animia Ocran, ISD || contributor
17.10.2023 LISTEN

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has outlined Ghana's vision to reinvent road transportation through innovation, sustainability and digitalisation.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Minister for Public Enterprises, Mr Joseph Cudjoe at the International Driver and Vehicle Innovations Conference (IDVIC) in Accra, he highlighted Ghana's commitment to harnessing technology to enhance safety, efficiency and environmental sustainability.

"We have diligently embraced innovation through partnerships between the government, research institutions and private enterprises, fostering advancements in urban mobility solutions," he stated.

He said the government is promoting electric cars, controlling ride-hailing services, improving the nation's transportation network and investigating intelligent traffic management technologies.

"We are building smart roads that communicate real-time traffic data to reduce congestion and emissions," the Vice President explained.

Emphasising sustainability, he disclosed plans for stringent vehicle emission standards and incentives for solar energy adoption to reduce the carbon footprint.

"Reinvention remains at the heart of our progress. We are actively modernising transportation systems and expanding public transit to provide affordable and sustainable options," he added.

He said Ghana is also embarking on a vigorous digitalisation drive, using technology to enhance efficiency and transparency.

“Digital ID, e-government services and cashless payments are transforming road transport by improving access and reducing fraud.”

He invited global collaboration in Ghana's drive to shape the future of transportation, stating, “Together, guided by innovation and sustainability, we can turn this vision into reality.”

