Hand hygiene crucial in preventing diarrhoea and respiratory illnesses — CARO Ghana

Proper hand hygiene is essential for preventing various illnesses, according to a local NGO aimed at promoting the well-being of vulnerable people in rural communities, The Centre for Advancing Rural Opportunity (CARO Ghana).

The group marked this year's global event with a message highlighting the importance of handwashing with soap in disease prevention.

According to CARO Ghana, "Keeping hands clean can prevent 1 in 3 diarrhoea illnesses and 1 in 5 respiratory infections, such as the common Cold or Flu."

The non-profit organization noted that "Handwashing with soap and water is simple and inexpensive and it can significantly reduce the number of young children who get sick of diarrhoea between 23%-40% (CDC,2023)."

As part of commemorative activities in the Upper West Region, CARO Ghana organized public sensitization campaigns and made donations of handwashing facilities to schools.

The NGO urged continuous practice of proper hand hygiene, emphasizing that "Many germs can make people sick are spread when we don’t wash our hands with soap and clean, running water. Therefore it is important to always wash our hands especially at key times..."