Corrupt Akufo-Addo-led NPP government neck-deep in galamsey trade — NDC

Headlines President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has alleged that the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is deeply involved in illegal small-scale mining, also known as galamsey.

The government has consistently denied these allegations, particularly those contained in Prof Frimpong-Boateng’s 36-paged report, describing it as a “catalogue of personal grievances.”

The Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame's assertion that the report compiled by former Minister for Environment, Science and Technology Prof. Frimpong Boateng lacked sufficient evidence to prosecute public officials named in the report.

However, the NDC insists the Attorney General is deliberately covering up evidence in the Prof. Boateng report to protect the government officials fingered.

In a ‘Moment of Truth’ press conference on Monday, October 16, the NDC's National Communications Director Sammy Gyamfi accused the government of covering up evidence of its involvement in the galamsey trade.

The NDC communications director said "the facts point to one irresistible conclusion, which is that; the corrupt Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government is neck-deep in the illicit galamsey trade and will stop at nothing to cover-up their complicity."

He added, "The extent of official complicity in this matter is as clear as daylight."

He indicated that the NDC firmly believes top members of the Akufo-Addo government are heavily involved in the galamsey trade, which has caused widespread environmental degradation across Ghana.

