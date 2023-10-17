Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Sam George blames high divorce rates on telenovelas

Social News Sam George blames high divorce rates on telenovelas
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, has expressed concerns about the alleged growing divorce rate in Ghana, attributing it to the influence of telenovelas and movies on married couples.

He believes that the portrayal of superficial ideals in these shows has contributed to unrealistic expectations and impatience within marriages, ultimately leading to divorce.

In a candid interview with Berla Mundi on “The Day Show” on TV3, Sam George highlighted how the fairy tale mindset cultivated by romantic shows can create high expectations in couples.

This can lead to frustration and impatience when real-life marriages fail to live up to the scripted scenarios found in movies and TV series.

The MP noted, “Divorce rates are high because people are watching too much telenovela. Movies have taught us a certain culture of impatience. No two people can live together without issues. In most movies, the guy does something the lady doesn’t like, then she calls her lawyer and sues him, and they end the marriage. They both go their separate ways. They move on and find someone better. That’s not real life. Movies are scripts. At a point, they tell you to cut and take it again. In life, there is no cut.”

Sam George also mentioned the influence of movies in shaping societal perceptions and behaviors, drawing a parallel between the power of media and the changing perspectives on issues like LGBTQ+ rights.

He explained how movies can normalize concepts that were once considered taboo.

When discussing his personal life outside of politics, Sam George emphasized the importance of spending quality time with his wife, especially in light of their recent 11th wedding anniversary. He acknowledged that marriage is hard work but also a fulfilling endeavor, especially when shared with the right partner.

As for resolving conflicts in his own marriage, Sam George admitted to a change in his approach.

He has learned to remain silent rather than express his thoughts in the heat of the moment. This shift in behavior has helped him avoid saying hurtful things during disagreements and subsequent regrets.

While Sam George recognizes that marriage is a challenging journey, he firmly believes that walking away from marriage should be considered only in cases of emotional and physical abuse, underscoring the importance of addressing issues constructively and with empathy.

Top Stories

46 minutes ago

Dam spillage: People still using surface water for cooking, bathing, other household chores — Environmental Health Officer Dam spillage: People still using surface water for cooking, bathing, other house...

1 hour ago

Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu Antiretroviral drug cleared from ports as promised — Health Ministry

1 hour ago

EOCO declares former CKT-UTAS Registrar wanted over fake degrees EOCO declares former CKT-UTAS Registrar wanted over fake degrees

1 hour ago

Sam George blames high divorce rates on telenovelas Sam George blames high divorce rates on telenovelas

1 hour ago

Professor Jane Naana represents Mahama at Agona-Duakwa Akwambo festival Professor Jane Naana represents Mahama at Agona-Duakwa Akwambo festival

1 hour ago

We will go every length to deal with politicians who attack journalists GJA President We will go every length to deal with politicians who attack journalists GJA Pres...

1 hour ago

VRA denies blaming Ghana Meteorological Agency for massive flooding in Volta Region VRA denies blaming Ghana Meteorological Agency for massive flooding in Volta Reg...

1 hour ago

NDC must not take NPPs threat of breaking the eight lightly – Dr Agumenu NDC must not take NPP’s threat of breaking the eight lightly – Dr Agumenu

1 hour ago

VR: No politics when govt acts in disasters like this – Akufo-Addo V/R: No politics when gov’t acts in disasters like this – Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

Dam spillage: 'I'm here to help; It's not about who voted for me or not, because you don't vote for me' — Akufo-Addo to Voltarians Dam spillage: 'I'm here to help; It's not about who voted for me or not, because...

Just in....
body-container-line