Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Professor Jane Naana represents Mahama at Agona-Duakwa Akwambo festival

Social News Professor Jane Naana represents Mahama at Agona-Duakwa Akwambo festival
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang has represented former President John Dramani Mahama at the Agona Duakwa 2023 Akwanbo Festival as Special Guest of Honour.

The theme for the occasion was “Akwanbo Festival: A Tool for Development through Youth Participation”.

In an address, she expressed gratitude for the invitation and for the theme selected for the series of events that had resulted in the durbar of the Chiefs and people.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang advised individuals, groups and government to take the education of the youth seriously and urged the chiefs and elders to continue to tell the youth about their true history as an active ingredient in building the 'Ghana We all want'.

She also impressed on the youth to appreciate the fact that knowledge resided in many places and that they were all worthy of their time and urged them to look for opportunities for growth and not for instant gratification.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang reacted to the persistent calls by many to get roads fixed, abolish the atmosphere of violence, abuse of power, prevalence of hunger and general pressures and stresses adding “having carried water and alcohol” citizens are ready to support a future government that was in tune with the needs of the people.

“Ghana deserves a government with a record of service, sacrifice, humility, respect, and above all, a demonstration of what democracy is supposed to exhibit”.

GNA

Top Stories

46 minutes ago

Dam spillage: People still using surface water for cooking, bathing, other household chores — Environmental Health Officer Dam spillage: People still using surface water for cooking, bathing, other house...

1 hour ago

Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu Antiretroviral drug cleared from ports as promised — Health Ministry

1 hour ago

EOCO declares former CKT-UTAS Registrar wanted over fake degrees EOCO declares former CKT-UTAS Registrar wanted over fake degrees

1 hour ago

Sam George blames high divorce rates on telenovelas Sam George blames high divorce rates on telenovelas

1 hour ago

Professor Jane Naana represents Mahama at Agona-Duakwa Akwambo festival Professor Jane Naana represents Mahama at Agona-Duakwa Akwambo festival

1 hour ago

We will go every length to deal with politicians who attack journalists GJA President We will go every length to deal with politicians who attack journalists GJA Pres...

1 hour ago

VRA denies blaming Ghana Meteorological Agency for massive flooding in Volta Region VRA denies blaming Ghana Meteorological Agency for massive flooding in Volta Reg...

1 hour ago

NDC must not take NPPs threat of breaking the eight lightly – Dr Agumenu NDC must not take NPP’s threat of breaking the eight lightly – Dr Agumenu

1 hour ago

VR: No politics when govt acts in disasters like this – Akufo-Addo V/R: No politics when gov’t acts in disasters like this – Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

Dam spillage: 'I'm here to help; It's not about who voted for me or not, because you don't vote for me' — Akufo-Addo to Voltarians Dam spillage: 'I'm here to help; It's not about who voted for me or not, because...

Just in....
body-container-line