Professor Jane Naana represents Mahama at Agona-Duakwa Akwambo festival

Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang has represented former President John Dramani Mahama at the Agona Duakwa 2023 Akwanbo Festival as Special Guest of Honour.

The theme for the occasion was “Akwanbo Festival: A Tool for Development through Youth Participation”.

In an address, she expressed gratitude for the invitation and for the theme selected for the series of events that had resulted in the durbar of the Chiefs and people.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang advised individuals, groups and government to take the education of the youth seriously and urged the chiefs and elders to continue to tell the youth about their true history as an active ingredient in building the 'Ghana We all want'.

She also impressed on the youth to appreciate the fact that knowledge resided in many places and that they were all worthy of their time and urged them to look for opportunities for growth and not for instant gratification.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang reacted to the persistent calls by many to get roads fixed, abolish the atmosphere of violence, abuse of power, prevalence of hunger and general pressures and stresses adding “having carried water and alcohol” citizens are ready to support a future government that was in tune with the needs of the people.

“Ghana deserves a government with a record of service, sacrifice, humility, respect, and above all, a demonstration of what democracy is supposed to exhibit”.

GNA