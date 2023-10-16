All gov’t officials, NPP apparatchiks engaged in galamsey must be arrested, prosecuted immediately – NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has warned that its next government will go after all officials of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who engaged in illegal mining (galamsey) under President Akufo-Addo’s government.

At a press conference in Accra on Monday, October 16, NDC National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi bemoaned the devastation done to the country’s lands, water bodies, and forests through illegal mining.

He said it is important that Ghanaians join the NDC to pressure law enforcement agencies to arrest all government officials and NPP apparatchiks engaged in galamsey for them to be prosecuted for causing so much destruction in search of gold to satisfy their selfishness and greed..

“Fellow countrymen and women, our collective survival as a people is at stake. Our beloved country is fast losing its flora, fauna, and water resources. We are fast becoming endangered species due to the greed and selfishness of a few government officials, party apparatchiks, and irresponsible persons who are recklessly engaging in illegal mining with impunity.

“We cannot sit aloof and allow this canker to fester. If we close our eyes to the evil going on, we shall all bear the consequences of the actions of these miscreants who are destroying our water bodies, lands, and forests in search of gold to satisfy their greed,” Sammy Gyamfi said at the press conference.

The NDC National Communications Officer continued, “This is why we must all take keen interest in investigations into this matter. We cannot and must not accept any shoddy investigation or farcical attempt to whitewash this monumental scandal.

“Enough of the plundering and destruction of our lands, forests and water bodies. All government officials and party apparatchiks, who have in one way or the other engaged in illegal mining must be arrested, prosecuted, and punished no matter whose ox is gored.

To conclude the press conference, Sammy Gyamfi cautioned that even if government officials and NPP apparatchiks engaged in galamsey escape punishment under the current administration, they will answer for their crime later when the NDC comes to power.