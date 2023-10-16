Be assured that gov’t will do everything to help you – Akufo-Addo assures Akosombo dam spillage victims

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has visited the Volta Region to commiserate with people affected by the controlled spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

The spillage last week has so far affected about 80 communities and displaced thousands of Ghanaians from their homes.

On his visit to the grounds to solidarize with those affected, President Akufo-Addo assured that his government would do everything in its power to support the people.

“Apart from what NADMO is doing we also have to think about the future. I’m aware that you are farming people. The people who are farming on the banks of the rivers, the riverbanks have overflown and destroyed most of the farms.

“We will discuss what we need to do to decide the kind of help we can give for you to continue with your farms. That’s why the committee is working on a number of relieves including immediate relief and then tomorrow. I want you to know that government is going to do everything in its power to assist to make sure that things are alright,” President Akufo-Addo stressed.

During his engagement with the Chiefs, the President advised that the spillage of the dam and its associated challenges should not be politicized.

He assured the people of the Volta Region that as President of the entire country, he would see to it that no one is neglected because they did not vote for him to become president.