Health Ministry clears delayed antiretroviral medications

Ministry of Health has confirmed the successful clearance of antiretroviral medications that faced delays at the Tema port.

In an official press release issued on Monday, October 16, the Health Ministry informed the public that the medications were cleared on Friday, October 13, fulfilling the promise made earlier.

The ministry assured that the distribution of the medications to various hospitals across the country has commenced.

"The Ministry of Health is pleased to inform the general public that the antiretroviral medications, which faced delays at the Tema port, were cleared on Friday, October 13, 2023, as was assured by the Ministry in relation to the rejoinder published on Saturday, October 7, 2023, on the aforementioned subject matter. The distribution of the medications to all affected facilities has begun in earnest."

-Classfmonline.com