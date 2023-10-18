Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe donates to Himan-Prestea Inter-Tribal competition

Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe, MP for Prestea Huni Valley constituency has donated to Energy FM, the organizers of the Himan-Prestea inter-tribal competition on 15th October, 2023.

The donations were presented by the former MP, Hon. Adu Blay Kwofie, together with the NDC-Prestea Huni Valley Constituency Organizer, Mr. John Afrifa, and the Himan NDC-ward women's organizer.

The items donated include 2 sets of jerseys, 2 sets of footballs, 20 packs of bottle water, and a cash donation of GHC 1,000. The donation was received by Mr. Atta Moses, the General Manager of Energy FM, who expressed gratitude to the MP for his support.

On behalf of the MP, Hon. Blay Kwofie thanked the organizers, teams, and supporters and reassured them that Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe is enthusiastic about fostering harmony and peaceful coexistence among the various tribes in the constituency through exciting events like football and is ready to support local talent as well.

Hon. Blay mentioned that the donations will go a long way in supporting the organization of future inter-tribal competitions. He further urges other influential figures in the constituency to follow Hon. Cudjoe’s examples and support such efforts.

The coaches and community reps also expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the MP's donations. They remarked that Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe's contributions reflect his dedication to fostering harmony and peace in the Prestea Huni Valley constituency.