Couldn’t Akosombo Dam have been spilled bit by bit to avert current havoc? — Prof Gyampo quizzes

A political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo has questioned authorities over the failure to slowly spill water from the overflowing Akosombo Dam to avert floods.

He wanted to know whether adequate monitoring and preparation were carried out by authorities prior to the floods.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Prof Gyampo wrote "when the water was getting too full, didn't we see? Couldn't we have spilled water from the Akosombo Dam bit by bit to avert the current havoc?"

He added that "someone may have slept on the job and there should be punishment for such dereliction".

Prof Gyampo's comments follow the devastating floods in Volta Region which submerged several homes.

Over 4,000 residents have been displaced from their homes according to official figures.

The flood has also destroyed farmlands and led to the disruption of essential services in affected areas.

