Sex in marriage gives freedom from doubts and plagues — Life Coach

Life Coach Solomon Buchi and wife
Renowned Nigerian Life Coach Solomon Buchi has stressed that sex in marriage provides freedom unlike premarital sex, which he describes as a "plague".

In a statement posted on his social media page on Monday, October 16, Mr Buchi highlighted key differences.

The renowned coach emphasized that sex within the confines of marriage provides clarity and peace of mind unlike premarital sex.

"'Sex in marriage leaves you with no doubt. Before the sex, this is the person you want. During the sex, this is the person you want. After the sex, this is the person you want. It’s never going to end in a difficult ‘WHAT ARE WE NOW’ conversation," the life coach said.

He added that "'Marital sex is actual freedom. Any sexual relation out of it is a plague'."

Mr Buchi explained that in marriage, one does not experience "guilt" or "post-nut clarity" after intimacy with their spouse.

"Things are just as good as they were before sex," he noted, contrasting it with potential complications that can arise from premarital relations.

His comments come at a time premarital relationships have become commonplace among many youth.

