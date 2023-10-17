Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Antiretroviral drug cleared from ports as promised — Health Ministry

Health Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu

The Ministry of Health has announced that it has cleared of the Antiretroviral drugs that were reportedly blocked at the Tema port for months due to government’s failure to grant tax waivers.

"The Ministry of Health is pleased to inform the general public that the antiretroviral medications which delayed at Tema port was cleared on Friday, October 13, 2023, as was assured by the Ministry in relation to the rejoinder published on Saturday, October 7, 2023 on the aforementioned subject matter," a statement from the ministry on Monday, October 16, said.

According to the Ministry, “The distribution of the medications to all affected facilities has begun in earnest.”

"We wish to reiterate that the Ministry continues to remain steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the health of all citizens and will continue to ensure the availability of essential healthcare resources,” the statement signed by Mr. Isaac Ofei-Baah, the Ministry’s PRO concluded.

The Ministry's earlier rejoinder had come amid reports that donated antiretroviral drugs had been abandoned at ports since July due to the government's failure to waive taxes.

These reports sparked concerns among HIV/AIDS patients and advocates, as they feared that the delay in clearing the drugs could lead to a shortage of essential medications.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

46 minutes ago

Dam spillage: People still using surface water for cooking, bathing, other household chores — Environmental Health Officer Dam spillage: People still using surface water for cooking, bathing, other house...

1 hour ago

Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu Antiretroviral drug cleared from ports as promised — Health Ministry

1 hour ago

EOCO declares former CKT-UTAS Registrar wanted over fake degrees EOCO declares former CKT-UTAS Registrar wanted over fake degrees

1 hour ago

Sam George blames high divorce rates on telenovelas Sam George blames high divorce rates on telenovelas

1 hour ago

Professor Jane Naana represents Mahama at Agona-Duakwa Akwambo festival Professor Jane Naana represents Mahama at Agona-Duakwa Akwambo festival

1 hour ago

We will go every length to deal with politicians who attack journalists GJA President We will go every length to deal with politicians who attack journalists GJA Pres...

1 hour ago

VRA denies blaming Ghana Meteorological Agency for massive flooding in Volta Region VRA denies blaming Ghana Meteorological Agency for massive flooding in Volta Reg...

1 hour ago

NDC must not take NPPs threat of breaking the eight lightly – Dr Agumenu NDC must not take NPP’s threat of breaking the eight lightly – Dr Agumenu

1 hour ago

VR: No politics when govt acts in disasters like this – Akufo-Addo V/R: No politics when gov’t acts in disasters like this – Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

Dam spillage: 'I'm here to help; It's not about who voted for me or not, because you don't vote for me' — Akufo-Addo to Voltarians Dam spillage: 'I'm here to help; It's not about who voted for me or not, because...

Just in....
body-container-line