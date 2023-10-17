Antiretroviral drug cleared from ports as promised — Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health has announced that it has cleared of the Antiretroviral drugs that were reportedly blocked at the Tema port for months due to government’s failure to grant tax waivers.

"The Ministry of Health is pleased to inform the general public that the antiretroviral medications which delayed at Tema port was cleared on Friday, October 13, 2023, as was assured by the Ministry in relation to the rejoinder published on Saturday, October 7, 2023 on the aforementioned subject matter," a statement from the ministry on Monday, October 16, said.

According to the Ministry, “The distribution of the medications to all affected facilities has begun in earnest.”

"We wish to reiterate that the Ministry continues to remain steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the health of all citizens and will continue to ensure the availability of essential healthcare resources,” the statement signed by Mr. Isaac Ofei-Baah, the Ministry’s PRO concluded.

The Ministry's earlier rejoinder had come amid reports that donated antiretroviral drugs had been abandoned at ports since July due to the government's failure to waive taxes.

These reports sparked concerns among HIV/AIDS patients and advocates, as they feared that the delay in clearing the drugs could lead to a shortage of essential medications.