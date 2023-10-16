Ministry of Health finally clears delayed antiretroviral medications from Tema port

The antiretroviral medications stuck at the Tema port for several months have finally been cleared.

This has been confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MoH) today, Monday, October 16.

In a press release issued by the Ministry, it said the delayed antiretroviral medications were cleared at the port on Friday, October 13.

“The Ministry of Health is pleased to inform the general public that the antiretroviral medications which delayed at Tema port was cleared on Friday, October 13, 2023, as was assured by the Ministry in relation to the rejoinder published on Saturday, October 7, 2023 on the aforementioned subject matter.

“The distribution of the medications to all affected facilities has begun in earnest,” the Ministry of Health announced.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health says it is working in close collaboration with the Ghana Supply Commission to ensure seamless clearance of such drugs and related ones in the future.

“We wish to reiterate that the Ministry continues to remain steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the health of all citizens and will continue to ensure the availability of essential healthcare resources,” the release signed by MoH Public Relations Officer Mr. Isaac Ofei-Baah concluded.