Godfred Dame is a ‘banza’ Attorney General; he should just resign – NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding the resignation of Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, October 16, NDC National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi said Godfred Yeboah Dame is not befitting of the office he heads.

The press conference was organised on the back of the Attorney General’s report indicating that there is no evidence backing the allegations made by Prof Frimpong-Boateng in his illegal mining (galamsey) report.

The Attorney General’s office in the conclusion of its review of a docket submitted by the Police on the allegations contained in a 36-page document written by Prof Frimpong Boateng said the allegations in the report are largely empty.

"The Attorney-General indicates that a careful study of the Report, the various documents and pen drives submitted to the Police did not disclose any evidence in support of the allegations made against the persons cited in the Report, with the exception of Seth Mantey, John Ofori Atta, and Ekow Ewusi, in respect of whom the A-G instructs the Police to conclude their investigations and present a report to him,” part of the A-Gs review said.

Addressing the press conference today, Sammy Gyamfi argued that it is clear Godfred Yeboah Dame cannot do his job as Attorney General.

He said Godfred Yeboah Dame must leave office immediately.

“The Attorney General is not interested in doing justice for the nation but is only following in the footsteps of his boss, President Akufo-Addo who has become known as the clearing agent of corruption. Godfred Dame does not befit the stature of the high Office of Attorney General and Minister of Justice because he simply does not give a hoot about the interest of Ghana.

“The NDC, therefore, demands the immediate resignation of the Attorney General for this dubious legal advice which seeks to cover up serious crimes that have been perpetrated against the state by corrupt government and NPP functionaries who are destroying our water bodies and forests through illegal mining,” Sammy Gyamfi said.

Meanwhile, the NDC has also called Special Prosecutor Mr. Kissi Agyabeng to expedite its investigations into this matter and to immediately prosecute all those found culpable.