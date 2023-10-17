2023 World Food Day advocates water availability

World Food Day 2023 is centered on advocating for greater access to water supplies as key to ending global hunger, according to the UN food agency.

The annual October 16 global observance, coordinated by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), highlights pressing food-related issues around the world.

This year's theme, "Water is Life, Water is Food. Leave No One Behind," underscores water's vital role in agricultural production and human sustenance.

Agriculture, per research, accounts for over 70% of global freshwater withdrawals.

But many farming communities now struggle with inadequate or uncertain water supplies.

Climate change is worsening water scarcity in some regions, while more frequent droughts and floods damage crops in other areas.

At the same time, growing water demand from other sectors like industry and households places additional strain on limited supplies.

Around two billion people currently live in countries experiencing high water stress. This number is projected to double by 2050, according to the agency.

This year's WFD theme aims to draw global attention to the close linkages between water and food production.

With coordinated efforts, FAO societies can ensure responsible water governance and universal access - goals that are essential to leaving no one behind in the fight against hunger.

The UN is calling on governments, businesses, civil groups and individuals to promote sustainable water management practices.

Only by prioritizing availability and equitable allocation of this vital resource can we achieve food security for all people now and in the future, the FAO asserts.