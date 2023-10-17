Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

2023 World Food Day advocates water availability

General News 2023 World Food Day advocates water availability
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

World Food Day 2023 is centered on advocating for greater access to water supplies as key to ending global hunger, according to the UN food agency.

The annual October 16 global observance, coordinated by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), highlights pressing food-related issues around the world.

This year's theme, "Water is Life, Water is Food. Leave No One Behind," underscores water's vital role in agricultural production and human sustenance.

Agriculture, per research, accounts for over 70% of global freshwater withdrawals.

But many farming communities now struggle with inadequate or uncertain water supplies.

Climate change is worsening water scarcity in some regions, while more frequent droughts and floods damage crops in other areas.

At the same time, growing water demand from other sectors like industry and households places additional strain on limited supplies.

Around two billion people currently live in countries experiencing high water stress. This number is projected to double by 2050, according to the agency.

This year's WFD theme aims to draw global attention to the close linkages between water and food production.

With coordinated efforts, FAO societies can ensure responsible water governance and universal access - goals that are essential to leaving no one behind in the fight against hunger.

The UN is calling on governments, businesses, civil groups and individuals to promote sustainable water management practices.

Only by prioritizing availability and equitable allocation of this vital resource can we achieve food security for all people now and in the future, the FAO asserts.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Couldnt Akosombo Dam have been spilled bit by bit to avert current havoc? — Prof Gyampo quizzes Couldn’t Akosombo Dam have been spilled bit by bit to avert current havoc? — Pro...

1 hour ago

Opposition leader Joseph Boakaileft and President George Weah Liberia Election: Run-off looms as incumbent Weah faces strong opposition from B...

2 hours ago

How Police rescued kidnapped Kubease chief at Abene How Police rescued kidnapped Kubease chief at Abene

2 hours ago

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Israel-Gaza war: No peace until Palestinians are free — South African Ramaphosa

2 hours ago

'I was scared; vibrations were felt when there was a rocket blast' —Ghanaian in Israel recounts Hamas attacks 'I was scared; vibrations were felt when there was a rocket blast' — Ghanaian in...

2 hours ago

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Israel-Gaza war reechoes painful memories of South Africa under apartheid regime...

2 hours ago

Manasseh Awuni Azure UTV attack: Oppong Nkrumah should be commended; I find nothing wrong with his re...

3 hours ago

Ato Essien saga: 'Punish board members too'—Atik Mohammed Ato Essien saga: 'Punish board members too'— Atik Mohammed

4 hours ago

Dam spillage: People still using surface water for cooking, bathing, other household chores — Environmental Health Officer Dam spillage: People still using surface water for cooking, bathing, other house...

4 hours ago

Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu Antiretroviral drug cleared from ports as promised — Health Ministry

Just in....
body-container-line