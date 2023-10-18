Modern Ghana logo
18.10.2023 Social News

Government urged to compensate rice farmers affected by Akosombo Dam spillage

By Rtd Major Fred Dovi II Contributor
Bright Botchway, the Deputy National Coordinator of Traders and Artisans for the NDC has called on government to provide compensation to rice farmers who have been adversely affected by the recent Akosombo Dam spillage.

He said the spillage has not only threatened their livelihoods but has also raised concerns about a potential hunger crisis in the affected community.

He indicated that the rice farmers in question reportedly borrowed loans from banks to cultivate their crops on a 100-hectare land. However, the unexpected spillage has submerged their farmlands, leaving them in a precarious situation.

Bright Botchway emphasized that the livelihood of these farmers is at stake, and the repercussions could extend to the broader community.

"The call for compensation comes as a response to the economic hardship and uncertainty that these farmers face due to the loss of their crops. Providing compensation would not only aid in the recovery of these farmers but also contribute to preventing food scarcity in the region," he stated.

He urges government to assess the extent of the damage caused by the Akosombo Dam spillage and take prompt action to support the affected rice farmers during this challenging time.

"This situation underscores the importance of proactive measures to address the impact of environmental events on local communities and their livelihoods," he emphasised.

