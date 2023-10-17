Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Liberia Election: Run-off looms as incumbent Weah faces strong opposition from Boakai

Headlines Opposition leader Joseph Boakaileft and President George Weah
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Opposition leader Joseph Boakai[left] and President George Weah

Liberia appears to be heading to a presidential run-off election next month as incumbent George Weah faces a strong challenge from Joseph Boakai.

With votes tallied from nearly three-quarters of polling stations as of Sunday, October 15, President Weah has just a razor-thin lead over Boakai of less than half a percentage point.

The former Monaco and AC Milan star has secured 43.8% of the vote compared to 43.54% for Boakai.

The tight race is a sharp turn from 2017, when Weah, who was then a known figure in the country’s politics after losing the first contest to ex-President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 2005, dominated the first round and defeated Boakai in a landslide run-off election.

As a former international soccer star, Weah rode on his popularity to the presidency but has struggled to improve the economy during his first term, according to critics contained in a BBC report.

Mr. Boakai, who was vice president from 2006 to 2018, has expressed frustration with the country's continuing challenges like inflation, unemployment and infrastructure deficits under Weah's leadership.

Meanwhile, the incumbent Weah’s camp has defended his record, pointing to road and hospital construction projects.

At his own rallies, he argues the country needs more time to solve decades of challenges, noting "Positive change takes patience.”

With such a narrow margin separating the two candidates, Liberia appears headed for a high-stakes run-off showdown on November 7 to determine who will lead the West African nation for the next six years.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Couldnt Akosombo Dam have been spilled bit by bit to avert current havoc? — Prof Gyampo quizzes Couldn’t Akosombo Dam have been spilled bit by bit to avert current havoc? — Pro...

1 hour ago

Opposition leader Joseph Boakaileft and President George Weah Liberia Election: Run-off looms as incumbent Weah faces strong opposition from B...

2 hours ago

How Police rescued kidnapped Kubease chief at Abene How Police rescued kidnapped Kubease chief at Abene

2 hours ago

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Israel-Gaza war: No peace until Palestinians are free — South African Ramaphosa

2 hours ago

'I was scared; vibrations were felt when there was a rocket blast' —Ghanaian in Israel recounts Hamas attacks 'I was scared; vibrations were felt when there was a rocket blast' — Ghanaian in...

2 hours ago

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Israel-Gaza war reechoes painful memories of South Africa under apartheid regime...

2 hours ago

Manasseh Awuni Azure UTV attack: Oppong Nkrumah should be commended; I find nothing wrong with his re...

3 hours ago

Ato Essien saga: 'Punish board members too'—Atik Mohammed Ato Essien saga: 'Punish board members too'— Atik Mohammed

4 hours ago

Dam spillage: People still using surface water for cooking, bathing, other household chores — Environmental Health Officer Dam spillage: People still using surface water for cooking, bathing, other house...

4 hours ago

Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu Antiretroviral drug cleared from ports as promised — Health Ministry

Just in....
body-container-line