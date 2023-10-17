Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

How Police rescued kidnapped Kubease chief at Abene

Social News How Police rescued kidnapped Kubease chief at Abene
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The chief of Kubease community in the Eastern Region, Nana Ottupre Kwagyan, was rescued by police today after being abducted from his home in the early hours of Monday.

According to police reports, six unknown men forcefully entered the chief's residence and kidnapped him, taking him to an unknown location.

However, a quick response by the police led to his rescue at Abene, a town near Kubease.

The police shared in a social media post: “The Police have rescued one Nana Ottupre Kwagyan, the chief of Kubease, a suburb of Kwahu Abetifi in the Eastern Region who was allegedly kidnapped by some unknown men.

“Preliminary Police report has indicated that the alleged victim, in the early morning of today Monday, 16th October 2023, was forcefully taken from his house by some six (6) persons to an unknown location.

The swift intervention of the Police following a report of the incident led to the rescue of the victim at Abene. The victim is currently in safe custody while the investigation continues to get the perpetrators arrested.”

The motive for the abduction remains unclear but police say they are pursuing all leads.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Couldnt Akosombo Dam have been spilled bit by bit to avert current havoc? — Prof Gyampo quizzes Couldn’t Akosombo Dam have been spilled bit by bit to avert current havoc? — Pro...

1 hour ago

Opposition leader Joseph Boakaileft and President George Weah Liberia Election: Run-off looms as incumbent Weah faces strong opposition from B...

2 hours ago

How Police rescued kidnapped Kubease chief at Abene How Police rescued kidnapped Kubease chief at Abene

2 hours ago

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Israel-Gaza war: No peace until Palestinians are free — South African Ramaphosa

2 hours ago

'I was scared; vibrations were felt when there was a rocket blast' —Ghanaian in Israel recounts Hamas attacks 'I was scared; vibrations were felt when there was a rocket blast' — Ghanaian in...

2 hours ago

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Israel-Gaza war reechoes painful memories of South Africa under apartheid regime...

2 hours ago

Manasseh Awuni Azure UTV attack: Oppong Nkrumah should be commended; I find nothing wrong with his re...

3 hours ago

Ato Essien saga: 'Punish board members too'—Atik Mohammed Ato Essien saga: 'Punish board members too'— Atik Mohammed

4 hours ago

Dam spillage: People still using surface water for cooking, bathing, other household chores — Environmental Health Officer Dam spillage: People still using surface water for cooking, bathing, other house...

4 hours ago

Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu Antiretroviral drug cleared from ports as promised — Health Ministry

Just in....
body-container-line