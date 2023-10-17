How Police rescued kidnapped Kubease chief at Abene

The chief of Kubease community in the Eastern Region, Nana Ottupre Kwagyan, was rescued by police today after being abducted from his home in the early hours of Monday.

According to police reports, six unknown men forcefully entered the chief's residence and kidnapped him, taking him to an unknown location.

However, a quick response by the police led to his rescue at Abene, a town near Kubease.

The police shared in a social media post: “The Police have rescued one Nana Ottupre Kwagyan, the chief of Kubease, a suburb of Kwahu Abetifi in the Eastern Region who was allegedly kidnapped by some unknown men.

“Preliminary Police report has indicated that the alleged victim, in the early morning of today Monday, 16th October 2023, was forcefully taken from his house by some six (6) persons to an unknown location.

The swift intervention of the Police following a report of the incident led to the rescue of the victim at Abene. The victim is currently in safe custody while the investigation continues to get the perpetrators arrested.”

The motive for the abduction remains unclear but police say they are pursuing all leads.