Police rescues Kubease Chief kidnapped by unknown gang; perpetrators on the run

16.10.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service is on a manhunt to arrest the gang responsible for the alleged kidnapping of Nana Ottupre Kwagyan, the chief of Kubease, a suburb of Kwahu Abetifi in the Eastern Region.

The Chief according to a preliminary report received by the Police on Monday, October 16, was forcefully taken from his house by some six (6) persons to an unknown location.

After the swift action by the Police, the officers assigned to the case have succeeded in rescuing Nana Ottupre Kwagyan.

“The Police have rescued one Nana Ottupre Kwagyan, the chief of Kubease, a suburb of Kwahu Abetifi in the Eastern Region who was allegedly kidnapped by some unknown men.

“The swift intervention of the Police following a report of the incident led to the rescue of the victim at Abene,” parts of a statement from the Police said.

While the victim is currently in safe custody, the Police are stepping up their investigation to get the perpetrators arrested.