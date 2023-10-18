Volunteers For Anthony Mwinkaara Sumah donate essential supplies to Nadowli-Kaleo District Hospital

A youth development group by name, Volunteers For Anthony Mwinkaara Sumah (VAMS) on September 14th 2023 has donated essential supplies to support the healthcare delivery of Nadowli-Kaleo District Hospital.

Through their generous donations, the group aimed to provide much-needed consumables for the hospital as a way to ultimately contribute to improved healthcare outcomes for people of the district and beyond.

The collective effort led by this group resulted in substantial donations that will go a long way in supporting the Nadowli District Hospital's vital work.

The donated items include Liquid Soap (20 gallons) to help provide a crucial supply of liquid soap for hand hygiene and promoting infection control practices, Meth Spirit (3 gallons) to ensure proper sterilization and disinfection, which is essential for maintaining a clean and safe environment in the various wards, plasters (20 pieces) to support wound care management at the facility, disposable gloves (50 packs, 5000 pieces) to ensure the safety and hygiene of healthcare professionals, tissues (75 pieces) in order to supply a resource for maintaining cleanliness, ensuring comfort for both patients and medical staff and 10 bags of cement to help in the construction of urinary facility for patients to have access to improved sanitation amenities.

The contributions made by the dedicated volunteers carry significant weight in the context of maternal health and overall healthcare provision in the Nadowli-Kaleo District. The donated supplies will enable the medical staff to deliver care with enhanced hygiene practices, reducing the risk of infections and ensuring a safe environment for individuals who visit the facility.

The efforts led by Mr. Laare Kenneth, the President of the Group and his committed volunteers shine a light on the power of community engagement and solidarity. By donating vital supplies to the Nadowli District Hospital, they have made a positive impact in strengthening care and supporting healthcare professionals. This act of compassion and altruism serves as an inspiration to others, reminding people of their shared responsibility to support and uplift their communities. Their collective efforts demonstrate the immeasurable impact that can be achieved when individuals come together to make a difference.