Water spillage: Heads must roll at VRA – Dafeamekpor

Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament for the South Dayi constituency in the Volta Region, is demanding accountability from the heads of the Volta River Authority (VRA) regarding the recent floods that have submerged multiple towns and communities in the Volta region.

The flooding occurred after the VRA spilled excess water from the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

Expressing his shock during an interview on the Class Morning Show (CMS) on Monday, October 16, 2023, Dafeamekpor emphasised the need for consequences at the VRA.

He questioned why the managers of the VRA were still in their positions despite the devastating floods.

He told show host Korku Lumor “heads must roll at VRA, how do you come and tell the whole world that you were misled by the Ghana Meteorological society? You have a whole department at VRA that handles this matter so if any entity fails, it is the VRA’s own department that manages the water level and the spillage.”

Mr Dafeamekpor criticised the VRA's explanation that they were misled by the Ghana Meteorological Society, pointing out that the VRA has its own department responsible for managing water levels and spillage. He stressed that accountability should be placed on the VRA for their handling of the situation.

He highlighted the recurring issue of spillages, noting that this year's spillage was unlike any in the past.

He mentioned that by December 2022, the dam was already nearly full, and despite heavy rainfall since January, the VRA did not start spilling water until July.

He argued that if the spilling had commenced in a regulated manner from July, the severe impact on communities such as Tongu, Mepe, and Barton could have been mitigated.

Mr Dafeamekpor urged the VRA to take responsibility and address the crisis, emphasizing that the inflow into the dam was surpassing the amount being spilled, putting the region in a critical situation.

—Classfmonline