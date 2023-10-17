Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Gov’t is being wicked, insensitive; reopen renal unit of Korle-Bu within 24hrs’ — Parliamentary Health Committee warns 

Health Govt is being wicked, insensitive; reopen renal unit of Korle-Bu within 24hrs —Parliamentary Health Committee warns
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Parliamentary Health Committee has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, demanding the immediate reopening of the renal unit to outpatients.

The closure of the renal unit, which has left critically ill patients unable to access vital dialysis treatment, has been met with widespread outcry.

Regrettably, it has resulted in the tragic loss of 14 lives, according to the Renal Patients Association.

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Ranking Member on the Health Committee, expressed his deep concern and frustration during a media briefing after an inspection of the Korle-Bu facility.

He called on the government to act swiftly and reduce the cost of dialysis treatment while strongly criticizing the delay in reopening the renal unit as a display of insensitivity.

"Regarding the dialysis issue at Korle-Bu, we believe that the government is being wicked, the government is being uncaring, and the government is being insensitive," Akandoh declared.

He emphasizes the urgency of the situation, noting that the renal unit had been closed to the Out-Patient Department (OPD) for the past four to five months.

Mr Akandoh stressed the need for immediate action and resource allocation, suggesting that available funding sources such as the COVID-19 levies and the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) should be chanelled into it.

“For the past four to five months the renal unit has not been opened to the OPD and we think that as a matter of urgency, whatever it takes, wherever we can get the resources, we have covid levies, we have NHIL and this is a national emergency and government must put measures in place.

"We must not delay because people need these services day in and day out…it is unthinkable and insensitive of the highest order," Akandoh said.

He added, "We must be clear that within the next 24 hours, the renal unit of Korle-Bu must be opened."

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

31 minutes ago

The Special Prosecutor Is Conning The Public By Purporting To Defreeze Bank Accounts And Assets In An Application Pending Before The Court The Special Prosecutor Is Conning The Public By Purporting To Defreeze Bank Acco...

3 hours ago

From left to right: investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, former IMCIM secretary Charles Bissue, and Special Prosecutor Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng Stop OSP from investigating, prosecuting me unless they do same to Anas — Charle...

3 hours ago

Disregard video claiming we quenched Dansoman ADB bank fire with sachet water — Fire Service Disregard video claiming we quenched Dansoman ADB bank fire with sachet water — ...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo urges Ghanaian Banks to increase levels of support to farmers Akufo-Addo urges Ghanaian Banks to increase levels of support to farmers

3 hours ago

Ghana to shape road transport through innovation – Bawumia Ghana to shape road transport through innovation – Bawumia

3 hours ago

The late Major Mahama Major Mahama’s ‘killers’ have no defence – Prosecution

3 hours ago

31 suspected prostitutes and traffickers grabbed at Axim 31 suspected prostitutes and traffickers grabbed at Axim

4 hours ago

A file photo of some seized excavators Missing excavators: Attorney General claiming no evidence despite smoking gun ev...

4 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Corrupt Akufo-Addo-led NPP government neck-deep in galamsey trade — NDC

4 hours ago

Your reference to voting pattern of Voltarians very unpresidential – Prof. Gyampo to Akufo-Addo Your reference to voting pattern of Voltarians very unpresidential – Prof. Gyamp...

Just in....
body-container-line