The Parliamentary Health Committee has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, demanding the immediate reopening of the renal unit to outpatients.

The closure of the renal unit, which has left critically ill patients unable to access vital dialysis treatment, has been met with widespread outcry.

Regrettably, it has resulted in the tragic loss of 14 lives, according to the Renal Patients Association.

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Ranking Member on the Health Committee, expressed his deep concern and frustration during a media briefing after an inspection of the Korle-Bu facility.

He called on the government to act swiftly and reduce the cost of dialysis treatment while strongly criticizing the delay in reopening the renal unit as a display of insensitivity.

"Regarding the dialysis issue at Korle-Bu, we believe that the government is being wicked, the government is being uncaring, and the government is being insensitive," Akandoh declared.

He emphasizes the urgency of the situation, noting that the renal unit had been closed to the Out-Patient Department (OPD) for the past four to five months.

Mr Akandoh stressed the need for immediate action and resource allocation, suggesting that available funding sources such as the COVID-19 levies and the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) should be chanelled into it.

“For the past four to five months the renal unit has not been opened to the OPD and we think that as a matter of urgency, whatever it takes, wherever we can get the resources, we have covid levies, we have NHIL and this is a national emergency and government must put measures in place.

"We must not delay because people need these services day in and day out…it is unthinkable and insensitive of the highest order," Akandoh said.

He added, "We must be clear that within the next 24 hours, the renal unit of Korle-Bu must be opened."