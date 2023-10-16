Modern Ghana logo
Spillage of Akosombo dam: We cannot rely on overwhelmed NADMO alone; we need corporate Ghana – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has called on corporate bodies to help victims of the Akosombo and Kpong Dam spillage.

The controlled spillage of the dams by the Volta River Authority last week has sunk many communities and displaced hundreds of people who have now become homeless.

Although the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has been able to provide some relief items for the affected people, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa believes they will not be enough.

He insists that NADMO has been overwhelmed as he calls on every Ghanaian to help in the little way they can to support the affected persons.

“I’ve been in touch with NADMO. The Director General was here himself, he led a high-powered delegation, and together with the Deputy CEO of VRA, we have talked about the needs of the people. They did bring some initial support, rice, oil and promised to bring a few more items, particularly mosquito nets, tents, and all of that. So far I think they’re still mobilising.

“It does appear to me that NADMO is quite overwhelmed and so I would not suggest or recommend that we entirely depend on NADMO. It will be great to have corporate Ghana, NGOs, and other philanthropists come to our aid because it’s quite a massive situation from North Tongu all the way to Central Tongu, South Tongu, Ada, the Asuogyaman constituency all the way to Anlo, Keta.

“So even though we are the worst hit in North Tongu because we are closer and we are really low in terms of our topography, there are still many more communities who are in dire need of help. It does appear to me that NADMO is overwhelmed at the moment. And if we can have national mobilization, a lot more people, a lot more organisation to jump on board and we form a strong coalition it would really help to save lives,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said in an interview with Joy FM.

Meanwhile, a Ministerial committee has been set up on the instruction of Presidential Akufo-Addo to lead government’s response to help all the affected persons.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
