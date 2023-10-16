UTV invasion: Court orders 16 NPP hooligans to sign a bond to be of good behaviour

The Achimota District Court has ruled on charges brought against the 16 persons arrested for invading the studious of United Television (UTV).

The accused hooligans who identified themselves as members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) invaded the United Television studios at Tesano in the Greater Accra Region on October 7.

Following a report by the management of United Television (UTV) and the Ministry of Information that the accused persons had entered the UTV Studios and disrupted a live programme, the Police proceeded to arrest them on the premises of UTV.

They were subsequently charged for being on the premises for unlawful purposes and arraigned before the court today, October 16.

Having pleaded guilty before the Achimota District Court, all 16 accused persons have been ordered to sign a bond to be of good behaviour.

In the event that they go against the bond, they will be sentenced to six months imprisonment.

Meanwhile, the accused persons have also been convicted on their own pleas and sentenced to 200 penalty units each which amounts to GHS2,400.

If they default, they will be imprisoned for 3 months.