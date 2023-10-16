Modern Ghana logo
Digitalisation: NPRA to use new software to monitor pension funds

By Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako, ISD II Contributor
The government is deploying new software for the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) to ensure real-time monitoring to safeguard pension funds and investments.

In addition, the government is piloting the Ghana Labour Market Information System (GLMIS), a web-based source of all labour market data/information, to create a platform for employers and jobseekers to interact on job vacancies, skills in demand, skills in supply and related matters.

The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Mr. Ignatius Baffour Awuah, announced this at the International Social Security Association (ISSA) seminar held in Accra.

The Minister indicated that the ISSA’s 2023 Report on Social Security Developments and Trends in Africa revealed that only 27.1 per cent of older persons in Africa receive old-age benefits, compared to a global average of 77.5 per cent.

He said pensions are fundamental to guarantee retirement income security and Ghana has been chosen to host the West African Liaison Office of ISSA because of Social Security and National Insurance Trust's (SSNIT) commitment to social security administration.

The provision of pensions, according to him, was fundamental to guarantee the security and retirement income for workers in their old age.

On his part, the Director General of SSNIT, Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, charged participants to focus on technology that impacts positively on service delivery and access to social security.

“We must find ways of using technology among other interventions to increase the reach of social protection for the vast majority of our people,” he said.

Ghana is currently the host of the West Africa Liaison Office of the International Social Security Association (ISSA), taking over from Côte d'Ivoire.

