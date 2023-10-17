17.10.2023 LISTEN

Health authorities in the Volta Region are sounding the alarm about the potential outbreak of waterborne diseases following the massive flooding that has hit several districts due to the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

The waters have flooded numerous latrines and public places of convenience.

This has raised significant concerns about public health and the possibility of waterborne diseases breaking out in the affected areas.

Stella Kumedzro, the Volta Regional Environmental Health Officer, spoke about the situation, emphasizing the need for immediate action to provide safe drinking water to the affected communities.

She expressed worry about the continued use of surface water by residents for daily activities such as cooking, bathing, and other household chores, which she said poses significant health risks.

"Most of the people I saw still use that surface water for cooking, bathing, and other household chores.

“So the implications for public health are that it will trigger water-related diseases, skin rashes, diarrhea, typhoid, and so on. And so it is a very terrible situation at hand," Kumedzro warned.

She made a heartfelt appeal to "all well-meaning Ghanaians" and development partners to come to the aid of residents, particularly those in Mepe, located in the North Tongu district.

Michael Kofi Zigah, the North Tongu District Health Director, further mentioned the impact of the flooding on healthcare delivery in the district.

He noted that the displacement of communities in the district has blocked access to essential health facilities, including clean water, sanitary services, and routine healthcare.

"Currently, a lot of communities have been displaced in the district. Once communities are displaced, they will not have access to the regular facilities they used to have access to.

“They will not have access to potable water, sanitary facilities, and routine health services," Zigah explained.

He highlighted the challenges faced by the district's healthcare providers due to the situation, saying, "Because it is more or less like a campout. And that is affecting service delivery and the health of the people. But the fortunate thing is that as a district, we managed to operationalize a mobile clinic here."