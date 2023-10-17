GAMLS at 50 ends with a call on government to establish Medical Laboratory Council

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) have climaxed its 50th Anniversary with a call on government to establish a Medical Laboratory Council.

Dr. Dennis Adu-Gyasi of FWAPCMLS issued and signed the statement after their celebration at a colourful programme held at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC), Saturday, 14th October, 2023.

The association took the opportunity of their anniversary to remind the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu who had earlier said in a speech that the Medical Laboratory Council proposal was on his desk receiving the necessary attention. They are only reminding him to actualise his earlier promise to them.

"Ghana has over 1,000 medical laboratory facilities with 6,000 professionals in practice and about a 1,000 graduates each year. The establishment of the Medical Laboratory Science Council is of necessity. When that is achieved, the Allied Health Professions Council (AHPC) will have a lot of respite to be able to focus resources in building the remaining 22 allied health professions under its regulation.

"GAMLS has a Chapter of the West African Postgraduate College of Medical Laboratory Science in Ghana that is training Specialists in Medical Laboratory Science. It is therefore rational to have a regulator also dedicated for such good course," the statement added.

GAMLS calls on all stakeholders to facilitate the creation of the Council to improve the medical laboratory science profession and service delivery in Ghana.